‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Kiara Advani Unravels Details About Her First Meeting With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani, along with actor Shahid Kapoor, graced the couch in the eighth episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan 7’.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 4:13 pm

Karan Johar is known for manifesting many Bollywood love stories on the couch of ‘Koffee With Karan’. While some are married or dating, others are still figuring out their status. Well, in the eighth episode of the season 7, the manifestation king striked again as the wait is finally over with Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor gracing the couch. 

With conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur, Kiara and Shahid brought forth their honest, candid side to the couch. 

It started when Kiara acknowledged that Sidharth Malhotra, her rumoured beau and ‘Shershaah’ co-star, was "more than just a close friend" to her. Soon, both Karan and Shahid started making the couple's wedding plans and had a fun conversation. When they kept pressing her to reveal more details, Kiara made a stunning revelation about how she met Sidharth for the first time.

Well, most of us thought, her first interaction with Sidharth must have happened on the ‘Shershaah’ set. But that’s not true. According to Kiara, they had first crossed paths at the wrap-up party for Netflix production ‘Lust Stories’, long before they were cast together. Additionally, Karan Johar was present during their first meeting as the filmmaker and actor crashed the party.

Karan also revealed that they crashed a friend's house with the cast of ‘Lust Stories’, as they had invited Sidharth, and that's how Kiara and he first met. Soon, Shahid told Kiara that it's important to keep in mind your first encounter, and Kiara quipped, "Of course, I'll never forget."

With newer segments and the all-time favourite rapid fire, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars, ‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ streams every Thursday at 12 midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

