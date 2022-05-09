Monday, May 09, 2022
'KGF: Chapter 2': Yash And Sanjay Dutt Starrer Enters The Rs 400 Crore Club

While entering its glorious fourth week at the box office, actors Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' has also entered the glamorous Rs 400 crore club.

Updated: 09 May 2022 5:48 pm

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is not taking the name of stopping its glorious run even as it entered its fourth week at the box-office. According to Etimes, the movie only saw a 25% drop from last weekend and increased its total by Rs 14.50 crores. The Hindi version of the film has now entered the Rs 400 crore club. 

Just the Hindi dubbed version of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ collected Rs 405.50 crore till now. Although Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ was released on May 6, ‘KGF’ did not face any trouble and continued to get huge crowds. By the end of its theatrical run, the movie is supposed to gross Rs 425 crores and emerge as the biggest blockbuster of the year. 

As of now, it is the highest-grossing film of all the time in Bihar, Odisha and Assam circuits and will touch Rs 50 crore nett in Gujarat soon. The Prashanth Neel directorial stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. 

Dutt was shooting the film as he fought cancer. Talking about the action sequences Dutt had said to Etimes recently, “I managed it because I have a strong mindset. You have got to be dedicated to a film, the director and the co-stars. I know the kind of efforts they all put in, in 'KGF' and in 'KGF Chapter 2', I just couldn't let them down. They wanted the best and the most comfortable scenario and situation because of my health condition, but I couldn't see that. I just wanted them to make the film they had thought of and they supported me, and that's the greatness of them.”

