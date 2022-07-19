'Karthikeya 2' Unit Gets Invite From ISKCON, To Announce Release Date From Vrindavan

The unit of the upcoming Telugu film 'Karthikeya 2', featuring actor Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead, has announced that the first trailer of the film and its release date will be announced from the holy city of Vrindavan.

Taking to Instagram, Siddhartha posted a video clip in which he said that the unit had received an invitation from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to come and visit their premises.

"'Karthikeya 2' team has received an invitation from ISKCON, who, after getting to know the concept of our film, have invited us to their premises in Vrindavan. They have also given us the opportunity to showcase our teaser there. So, on Tuesday, all language teasers of our film will be released from there. Likewise, the new release date of our film too will be announced from there. So, our team is going to Vrindavan ISKCON on this invitation. Thank you, ISKCON, so much for this opportunity," he said.

He also posted the actual invite sent by ISKCON Vice President Radharam Dason.

The film, which has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti, was originally scheduled to be released on July 22. However, the release of the film was postponed, and the crew has said that it will now announce a new date.

[With Inputs from IANS]