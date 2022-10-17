‘Ishqbaaaz’ Fame Actor Ankit Siwach's Short Film ‘Wish’ Screened At Manikarnika International Film Festival

‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ and ‘Ishqbaaaz’ fame actor Ankit Siwach's short film ‘Wish’ directed by Sumita Mishra was screened at Manikarnika International Film Festival held in Varanasi.

Talking about his short film ‘Wish’, Siwach says, "This short film was made after lockdown titled Wish and was screened in the film festival. The film revolves around husband and wife which touches on points like mental health and how mainstream media have an impact on us and people get stuck in a psychological loop. So, it touches various points in a short span of time."

On sharing the importance of having a film festival like this he says, "It's like a workshop and educating people about cinema. I don't think most of the population even have a minute idea of what it takes to create a film. Only mega commercial films reach people. So, I think it's very important to make such film festivals happen in towns like Varanasi. All this helps a lot for the youngster to dream to work in films. As we all know Manikarnika Film Festival is a hit as the footfall was very good. I believe it will be even bigger next time and hope to see more such festivals across the country which promote the education of cinema."

He further continues, "I'm very happy and proud because Sumit Mishra sir is very special and dear to me. As I have done my first short Wish with him whose screening is also happening at his film festival and a feature film with him which is yet to release. I'm very happy about the short film being screened in his festival and that too is Varanasi."

Sharing his experience in Varanasi he says, "I'm having a really good time and first of all it's in Banaras so I knew that this was going to be wonderful. The experience is so enriching meeting so many artists from here and so many people coming from different places to see the festival. I think it's a very good initiative and the way it has turned out is great. So I would want to be a part of this festival next year also."

Previously he was also seen in TV shows like ‘Manmohini’, ‘Rishton Ka Chakravyuh’, ‘Beyhadh 2’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’, ‘Laal Ishq’ and others.