Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Halloween Ends' Trailer Shows The Return Of Michael Myers

The trailer of the 13th instalment from the slasher-horror franchise 'Halloween' - 'Halloween Ends' was released recently. It shows the return of Michael Myers. The film is director David Gordon Green's third (and allegedly final) entry in the horror series, reports 'Variety'.

Michael Myers in 'Halloween' Movies
Michael Myers in 'Halloween' Movies IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 1:51 pm

The trailer of the 13th instalment from the slasher-horror franchise 'Halloween' - 'Halloween Ends' was released recently. It shows the return of Michael Myers. The film is director David Gordon Green's third (and allegedly final) entry in the horror series, reports 'Variety'.


The first trailer dropped as a surprise Tuesday evening (Pacific Standard Time), with franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis announcing the release only a few minutes before it appeared online. "Laurie always says... DO AS I SAY! (sic)", Curtis wrote on Twitter.


'Halloween Ends' is the 13th instalment in the 'Halloween' slasher franchise, and the fourth in the chronology established by 2018's 'Halloween', which ignored every other film from the series aside from John Carpenter's 1978 original.

According to 'Variety', the trilogy has seen Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her role as Laurie Strode, a survivor of Michael Myers' (played by Nick Castle and stuntman James Jude Courtney) original killing spree, now a recluse struggling with PTSD. The 2018 film and the 2021 sequel aHalloween Kills' saw Laurie team up with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) when Myers re-emerges to attack Haddonfield, Ill.

'Variety' further states that 'Halloween Ends' will follow the cliffhanger ending of 'Halloween Kills'. Curtis and Matichak will reprise their roles from the last two movies. Also reprising their roles from the previous films are Will Patton, Kyle Richards and Omar Dorsey, while Michael O'Leary will join as a new addition to the cast.

Related stories

Halloween A Pop Culture Hit But India Has Its Own Days Of The Dead

Trick And Treat! From Angelina Jolie To Harry Styles, Celebrities Aced Halloween In 2021

Halloween: TV Celebs Talk On What Character Or Person They Wish To Dress Up As

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Halloween Michael Myers Trailer Release Horror Films David Gordon Green
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shiprocket Acquires Arvind Ltd's Omuni For Rs 200 Crore

Shiprocket Acquires Arvind Ltd's Omuni For Rs 200 Crore

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes