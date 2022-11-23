Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
'Fever of Love' Has Monica Dogra Grooving To Synth-Pop Beats

'Fever of Love', the second song from the upcoming season of 'Nexa Music', spearheaded by A.R. Rahman, features Monica Dogra.

Monica Dogra seen in 'Fever of Love'
Monica Dogra seen in 'Fever of Love' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 6:37 pm

'Fever of Love', the second song from the upcoming season of 'Nexa Music', spearheaded by Grammy and Oscar winning music composer A.R.Rahman, features American-Indian musician and actress Monica Dogra

The song has been composed by Mickey McCleary in the synth-pop genre and comprises groovy upbeat lyrics, catchy music and has a free-spirit vibe. The music video showcases Monica crashing into a dreamy party land, dancing her heart out. The use of neon colours and minimal VFX blend with the theme of the music video. 

Talking about 'Nexa Music', it is an indie original English music property that celebrates original English music artists in India. For its second season, 24 talents will be shortlisted and mentored by A.R. Rahman from 2554 entries. Four singers will be named as super winners of 'Nexa Music 2'.

Art & Entertainment Monica Dogra Fever Of Love Song Nexa Music A R Rahman
