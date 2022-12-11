Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
'Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes': Reliving The Acting Genius On Birth Centenary

'Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes': Reliving The Acting Genius On Birth Centenary

Dilip Kumar's "Aan", a swashbuckling action and romance-packed film, was the most expensive and highest grossing film of the year 1952. As the Hindi classic returned to theatres 70 years later, the charm of the cinema legend and his irresistible sway remains intact.

Dilip Kumar
'Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes': Reliving The Acting Genius On Birth Centenary Wikipedia

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 10:02 pm

Dilip Kumar's "Aan", a swashbuckling action and romance-packed film, was the most expensive and highest grossing film of the year 1952. As the Hindi classic returned to theatres 70 years later, the charm of the cinema legend and his irresistible sway remains intact.

To mark the birth centenary of Kumar, "Aan" is being screened at PVR Cinemas and INOX theatres across the country along with "Devdas” (1955), “Ram Aur Shyam” (1967) and “Shakti” (1982), as part of a two-day film festival -- ‘Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes’.

Organised by Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with PVR Cinemas, the movie gala opened at PVR Juhu on Saturday evening with the screening of Mehboob Khan-directed "Aan", attended by Kumar's wife Saira Banu, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra, Farida Jalal, R Balki and Ramesh Sippy.

Art & Entertainment Dilip Kumar Birth Centenary
