‘Datebaazi’ On Amazon MiniTV: 5 Reasons Why Rithvik Dhanjani’s Dating Show Should Be On Your Binge List

Amazon MiniTV has taken dating to a whole new level with ‘Datebaazi’. Featuring Rithvik Dhanjani as its host, this one-of-its-kind show follows a unique concept that challenges the idea of dating as we know it. The series will drop fresh episodes every Thursday, filled with extra fun, dhamaal, and drama.

If you haven’t watched it yet, here are five reasons why you should immediately start watching this show:

A Hatke Concept

‘Datebaazi’ puts parents and children on one stage and asks the parents to set their kids up for a date, on the basis of bios provided by other contestants of the show. The kids then go on a date and what unfolds further is pure, unscripted entertainment.

One Date; Two Generations

We all have had fights with our parents at some point in our lives where they would have issues with us dating. Just imagine how cool it would be if your parents are not only okay with you going on a date but are also setting them up for you. In essence, ‘Datebaazi’ portrays a scenario where it’s a win-win situation for everyone. Who knows, your folks might just follow suit after watching this series.

Truly Rewarding Dates

While the participants of this show are in for a great time and better rewards, the viewers don’t have to settle for just entertainment. The audience can participate in a Question And Answer during every episode and win an iPhone 14 and multiple cash prizes.

The Coolest Host

This is going to be one of the most enjoyable experiences for all Rithvik Dhanjani fans. We have seen Rithvik Dhanjani donning several hats over the course of his career, but he is without a doubt one of the coolest hosts to ever grace the screens. The magic continues in ‘Datebaazi’.

Celebrity Guests Episodes

If everything mentioned above was not enough, let us tell you that the makers of the show will add more masala, glamour, and entertainment to ‘Datebaazi’ in the form of your favourite celebrities. Some of the most popular names in the country, like Shilpa Shetty, Bharti Singh, and Uorfi Javed will be seen in some episodes.

Need we say more? So, what are you waiting for?