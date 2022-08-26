'Cobra' Trailer Promises Action Treat For Chiyaan Vikram Fans

The trailer of director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Cobra', featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead was released amidst much fanfare at the VR Mall in the city.

The trailer of the action entertainer gives away the fact that Vikram plays a genius who breathes numbers every single second of his life and who can find a solution mathematically to every problem.



Vikram plays the titular character of Cobra in the film and his real name, if one is to go by what the trailer suggests, is 'Mathie', a maths teacher.



The trailer shows that Cobra has two skills apart from his mathematical prowess. One, he is a master of disguise and two, he is an exceptional fighter.



Vikram is seen sporting at least seven different get ups in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician.



The other important aspect of the film is that cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with this film, plays an investigating officer hot on the heels of the 'Cobra'.



The trailer has heightened expectations from the film. Already, it has received a whopping 6.1 million views on YouTube in less than 15 hours of being released.