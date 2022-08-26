Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Cobra' Trailer Promises Action Treat For Chiyaan Vikram Fans

The trailer of director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Cobra', featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead was released amidst much fanfare at the VR Mall in the city.

Cobra
Cobra IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 12:46 pm

The trailer of director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Cobra', featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead was released amidst much fanfare at the VR Mall in the city.

The trailer of the action entertainer gives away the fact that Vikram plays a genius who breathes numbers every single second of his life and who can find a solution mathematically to every problem.

Vikram plays the titular character of Cobra in the film and his real name, if one is to go by what the trailer suggests, is 'Mathie', a maths teacher.

The trailer shows that Cobra has two skills apart from his mathematical prowess. One, he is a master of disguise and two, he is an exceptional fighter.

Vikram is seen sporting at least seven different get ups in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician.

The other important aspect of the film is that cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with this film, plays an investigating officer hot on the heels of the 'Cobra'.

The trailer has heightened expectations from the film. Already, it has received a whopping 6.1 million views on YouTube in less than 15 hours of being released.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ajay Gnanamuthu Action Thriller Cobra Chiyaan Vikram Trailer Release VR Mall Mathie Mathematical Prowess
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions