‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Actor Markand Soni On Why The Film Is ‘Worth The Wait'

Markand Soni, who has been working since the age of 3, calls Dharma Production’s upcoming movie ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ his biggest project so far. The actor is playing a pivotal role alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

“Brahmastra is so far the biggest project I've been a part of so far. I've learnt a lot, I've met and have had the opportunity to work with some of the best actors n the Hindi film industry and I hope that once the film is out it puts me on the grid for more work and opens new doors and brings more opportunity,” he told the Outlook and added that he is sure that the film is going to do well. “And it's worth the wait.”

Markand Soni with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan PR team

Having been working since the age of 3, Markand has done more than 400 ads. Between 2004 and 2010 he also appeared in shows like ‘Sanjeevani’ and ‘Kaal Chakra’ and made appearances on ‘CID’, ‘Kya Mast Hai Life’ on Disney, to name a few. In 2010, Markand made his film debut in ‘Khichdi’ and went on doing his second film in the same year called ‘Bhoot and Friends’ alongside Jackie Shroff.

Markand Soni with Shah Rukh Khan PR team

In ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’, Markand's character is a part of a secret society that basically protects the different astras that exist in the universe. The fantasy adventure film is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji (in his debut production) under the banners Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, and co-produced by Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza independently.

It also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in other roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Sep 9 is the release date of the film.

Talking about his other works, Markand says that the next big project is my music.

“I am stepping into the independent music scene as a singer-songwriter. I have a few singles ready for release that is produced by Hriday Gattani who is known for songs like ‘Maskhari’ and ‘Main Tumhara’ that he sang and he assists A R Rahman as a music producer as well. He and I have co-written a few songs that I have sung and are working on releasing them towards the second half of September,” he sums up.