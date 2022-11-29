Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot Nominates Sumbul Touqeer, Says 'Inke Baap abacha Lenge'

In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin Bhanot nominated Sumbul Touqeer after their friendship hit a rough patch post the audio conversation of the 'Imlie' actress with her father was shown to the contestants.

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 1:04 pm

In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin Bhanot nominated Sumbul Touqeer after their friendship hit a rough patch post the audio conversation of the 'Imlie' actress with her father was shown to the contestants.

Shalin went on to take Sumbul's name for the upcoming elimination and she had a snarky reply.

In the nomination task, Bigg Boss said: "Nomination round me aap sabka swagat hai (Welcome to the nomination round)."

Shalin says: "Sumbul ka naam nominate kar raha hoon (I am nominating Sumbul)."

"Inke baap bacha lenge," Shalin said.

He said that Sumbul's father who recently spoke against him and Tina, will be able to save Sumbul as he is outside the house.

To which Sumbul replied: "Mujhe kar rahe hain ki mere papa ko rahe hain nominate? (Are you nominating me or my father)"

