'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot names Sumbul Touqeer During Nomination Task; Can She Be Evicted?

Shalin Bhanot names Sumbul Touqeer of 'Imlie' fame during the nomination task inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house.

He said: "I nominate Sumbul as her father is there to save her." Sumbul replied: "Are you nominating my father or me."

In the previous episodes there was a lot happening inside 'Bigg Boss' house around Sumbul, Shalin and Tina. Later, Sumbul was called inside the confession room to talk to her father.

When the housemates got to know about the conversation between Sumbul and her father, Tina and Shalin started shouting at Sumbul. Sumbul's father has been accused of making a call to Sumbul to make her understand the intricacies of game.

And now, the latest promo shows Shalin taking Sumbul's name, as Archana Gautam calls Shiv Thakare biased and criticises him for engaging in groupism. It will be interesting to see who is the next to go out of the house and who is saved.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.