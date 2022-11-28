Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot names Sumbul Touqeer During Nomination Task; Can She Be Evicted?

Shalin Bhanot names Sumbul Touqeer of 'Imlie' fame during the nomination task inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer
Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 3:46 pm

Shalin Bhanot names Sumbul Touqeer of 'Imlie' fame during the nomination task inside the 'Bigg Boss 16' house.

He said: "I nominate Sumbul as her father is there to save her." Sumbul replied: "Are you nominating my father or me."

In the previous episodes there was a lot happening inside 'Bigg Boss' house around Sumbul, Shalin and Tina. Later, Sumbul was called inside the confession room to talk to her father.

When the housemates got to know about the conversation between Sumbul and her father, Tina and Shalin started shouting at Sumbul. Sumbul's father has been accused of making a call to Sumbul to make her understand the intricacies of game.

And now, the latest promo shows Shalin taking Sumbul's name, as Archana Gautam calls Shiv Thakare biased and criticises him for engaging in groupism. It will be interesting to see who is the next to go out of the house and who is saved.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shalin Bhanot Sumbul Touqeer
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant