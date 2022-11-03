Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot Loses Cool Over Not Getting 'Chicken'

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Shalin Bhanot will be seen losing his cool and even arguing with the voice of Bigg Boss over chicken.

Shalin Bhanot
Shalin Bhanot Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 12:30 pm

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Shalin Bhanot will be seen losing his cool and even arguing with the voice of Bigg Boss over chicken. 

Shalin has claimed that he has a medical issue and a certain amount of protein intake is necessary for his body hence, he needs to eat chicken.

In the upcoming episode, Shalin will be seen asking Bigg Boss: "Please mera chicken bhej dijiye na."

He was then seen in the confession room, where Bigg Boss was telling Shalin that this is not the first time he has told the showmakers about his problems.

To which, Shalin said that "this has become a never-ending" issue.

He's then told that enough chicken has been sent and every day chicken would not be sent.

Once he is out of the confession room, Archana Gautam is seen telling him that he should have just done his TV shows and not come to the Colors reality show.

Tina asks Shalin to not get hyper.

