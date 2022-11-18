'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Says Sumbul Touqeer Is Obsessed With Shalin Bhanot

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen slamming Sumbul Touqeer in the upcoming episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' over her friendship with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.



In a promo, he is seen schooling Sumbul saying: "She is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot."



Tina Datta reacts, saying: "Oh yes." Salman further added: "And I think Shalin is quite aware of it."



Shalin reacted: "She is 20 years younger to me!"



Salman added: "Itni kaunsi gehri dosti hai that you are not giving Tina 5 mins to talk to him?" Sumbul breaks down and goes on to say that she wants to go home.



To which, Salman replyed: "So leave, who has stopped you?"