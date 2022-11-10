At 'Uunchai’ Screening, Salman Khan Says Prem Will Return And Will Marry Too

Actor Anupam Kher organized a special screen of his new film ‘Uunchai’ in Mumbai on Wednesday that was attended by film’s director Sooraj, Salman Khan among others. Salman has starred in several Sooraj Bharjatya films over the years and there were talks about their reunion too.

At the ‘Uunchai’ premiere, when Salman Khan walked the red carpet with the filmmaker, the media stationed there asked Sooraj if he has ideas on creating a new version of Salman’s iconic Prem series of characters in his next film? Responding to them, Sooraj said, “Prem will return,” and added, “title registered.” Salman then jokingly said, “Prem will return and he will make sure that he gets married too. Inhone picture ka title bhi announce bhi kar diya, Prem Ki Shaadi.”

Salman and Sooraj have earlier gave hits like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Their last film together was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

In previous interview, Bharjatya spoke about how the two don’t talk or meet for months. “He is also busy; I keep to myself when I am writing. But we keep talking and he keeps encouraging me to make more films. He keeps encouraging me to make more family films. He says, ‘Let’s make what we used to make, bring back that.’ He trusts me with the family films. Essentially, if you ask me, he is a family guy. If you go into the core of Salman Khan, what he projects sometimes is something else because essentially, he is that elder son who loves his brothers, sisters and respects his parents so much. I have never seen someone more respectful than him,” he tells Indian Express.