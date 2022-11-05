Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bhediya' Unit Launches Audio Of Tamil Song 'Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya'

The makers of pan-Indian film 'Bhediya' have launched the audio of the Tamil song 'Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya'.

'Bhediya'
'Bhediya' IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 1:54 pm

After an exciting teaser that got everyone talking, the makers of pan-Indian film 'Bhediya' have now launched the audio of the Tamil song 'Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya'.

Director Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya', featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, is to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The audio presents Karthik at his sublime best as he croons this romantic melody. The track's serene lyrics are a listener's delight, and its soulful music is a treat to the ears too!

'Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya' has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with vocals from Karthik, and lyrics by S. Sunandhan and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The audio is out now, and the song will release on Monday.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, 'Bhediya' will, apart from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, also feature Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

The film is to release across the country in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25 this year.

The film is to be released across Tamil Nadu by the popular production house, Studio Green.

Related stories

Dinesh Vijan Praises Sachin-Jigar For Their Compositions In 'Bhediya'

Shraddha Kapoor Appears In 'Thumkeshwari', Raises Curiosity Bar For 'Bhediya'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bhediya Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya Audio Sachin Jigar Amitabh Bhattacharya Karthik Bhediya Soundtrack Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'