Friday, Feb 04, 2022
'Laal Singh Chadha' Vs 'KGF 2': 5 Major Box-Office Clashes In Coming Months

Many huge films are expected to battle at the box office as producers hurry to reserve a release date for their awaiting productions.

Films clashing at box office in 2022 Instagram

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 6:53 pm

If all goes well, several major films that have been in development will finally be released in theatres. The world of moviegoers and filmmakers has a fresh lease on life, with theatres finally seeing the light of day and reopening slowly.

As a result, the filmmakers have been rushing to schedule their major movies. While the public anticipates the release of much-anticipated films, the box office will witness numerous major clashes this year as some of the industry's biggest names battle it out at the box office. 
So, here's a rundown of some of the most anticipated box office confrontations of 2022.

'Laal Singh Chadha' and 'KGF 2'

'KGF 2' and 'Laal Singh Chadha'Posters of 'KGF 2' and 'Laal Singh Chadha'

'Laal Singh Chaddha,' starring actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is an authorised adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood blockbuster. While the film is set to hit theatres on April 14, it will compete with Yash's highly anticipated 'KGF Chapter 2' at the box office. Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will also play pivotal parts in the film, which is a sequel to the 2018 hit 'KGF Chapter 1.'

'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Shamshera'

Posters of 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Shamshera'Posters of 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Shamshera'

'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Shamshera,' both starring actors Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor, will clash at the box office for the first time this year on March 18. Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' is a remake of the Tamil film 'Jigarthanda,' and it will also star Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. 'Shamshera,' on the other hand, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor and is produced by YRF.

'Valimai' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Posters of 'Valimai' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'Posters of 'Valimai' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

On 2nd February, the release date for Ajith Kumar's next Tamil film 'Valimai' was officially revealed. The trailer of the film that also stars Huma Qureshi in a key role, was released on December 30. On February 24, 2022, the film will be released in theatres. The Tamil film will collide with Sanjay Leela Bhasali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which will be released in theatres on February 25 and stars Alia Bhatt.

'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Adipurush'

Posters of 'Adipurush' and 'Raksha Bandhan'Posters of 'Adipurush' and 'Raksha Bandhan'

Actor Akshay Kumar will face battle against Prabhas at the box office for the second time. The actor has teamed together with Aanand L Rai once more for 'Raksha Bandhan,' which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. 'Raksha Bandhan' will be released on August 11th, and it will compete with Om Raut's 'Adipurush.' Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan will play Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravan, respectively, in the film, which will star Prabhas as Lord Ram, Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

'Heropanti 2' and 'Runway 34'

Posters of 'Heropanti 2' and 'Runway 34'Posters of 'Heropanti 2' and 'Runway 34'

'Runway 34' is a drama thriller starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is based on real events. The film, directed by Ajay Devgn and starring Boman Irani, Carry Minati, and Aakanksha Singh in supporting parts, will be released on April 29. It will, however, have stiff competition from Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2.' Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will appear in the film, which is a sequel to Tiger's first film.

