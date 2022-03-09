Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
'Anupamaa' Actress Anagha Bhosale: I Couldn’t Relate To Showbiz’s Double Standards; It’s Brimming With Hypocrisy

Actress Anagha Bhosale, who was seen in the TV serial 'Anupamaa', has recently quit the show. The actress mentioned that she left the show due to the double standards of the world of showbiz.

'Anupamaa' Actress Anagha Bhosale: I Couldn’t Relate To Showbiz’s Double Standards; It’s Brimming With Hypocrisy
Anagha Bhosale Instagram

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 5:06 pm

‘Anupamaa’ is one of the most popular TV serials and has a large fan base across the country. Actress Anagha Bhosale, also known as Nandini in the serial, has left the show. Many fans have predicted that there would be a major twist in the waiting. But the actress announced that she is leaving acting as she wants to explore and engage in her spiritual journey.

“After entering the industry, I discovered that it was the polar opposite of what I had anticipated. Politics, unhealthy competition, the constant pressure to look nice and reed-thin, and the need to consistently post on social media are all prevalent. You will be left behind if you do not accomplish these things. These things didn’t sit well with my way of thinking,” she told ETimes.

The actress mentioned that she receives messages from fans telling her to update her social media profiles, but she does not believe it is necessary. “I couldn’t relate to showbiz’s double standards or the push to be someone you’re not. It’s brimming with hypocrisy. I wish to live a life of peace and contentment by pursuing my religious beliefs,” she added.

The actress has also appeared in Rajshri Production’s TV serial ‘Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao’ which was released in 2020.

Tags

Art & Entertainment TV Show Actor/Actress Anupama Spirituality Social Media Prediction Fans Recations Acting Anagha Bhosale India
