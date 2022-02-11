'A Thursday' Trailer: Five Takeaways From The Yami Gautam Film

Actress Yami Gautam Dhar is back with a brand-new film ‘A Thursday’. The film's trailer released on February 10 and is set to be a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed ‘A Wednesday’, is being marketed as a suspenseful drama with thrilling thrills. The movie is directed by director Behzad Khambata. Apart from Dhar, the movie stars actors Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Karanvir Sharma and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Dhar's character, Naina, is introduced in the trailer as a schoolteacher who has kidnapped 16 students from her kindergarten school. She then makes a threatening phone call to the police department, claiming she wants to speak with the Prime Minister. She will shoot students in 'alphabetical order' if the police and the PM fail to meet her demands.

Ever since the release of the trailer, many fans have expressed their excitement for the movie through Twitter. With the movie set for a digital release on February 17, here are takeaways from ‘A Thursday’s’ trailer.

Strong Performances

It is evident from the trailer that the actors in the film have possibly held on to their roles well. Dhar can be seen in a very different avatar as compared to her previous films. The trailer shows each character of the film in light and promises to its audience powerful and impactful performances. Kulkarni and Dhupia can be seen portraying strong characters as police officers, while Kapadia looked promising as the Prime Minister of the country

Suspense

Being a mystery thriller, audiences can expect suspense in the movie. The trailer also portrays that each character has a wall of lies around them. The trailer does not reveal much about the story but creates intrigue in the minds of the audiences on why Dhar’s character would take such a step and what her true intention are.

Background Score

The trailer has a good background score to support the story which adds up to the mystery in the film’s plot. Being the second directorial of Khambata, it will be interesting to see how the director would play with the music in the movie.

Well-cut Trailer

One of the credits that the makers of the movie deserve is for presenting a very well-cut trailer. The trailer does not reveal too much or too little into the plot. It gives you glimpses of the story but refrains from revealing the backstory of the events. The characters of the movie have also been portrayed well in the film’s trailer with each character receiving its share of light.

Cinematography

The cinematography, as revealed in the trailer, looks appealing to the audiences. It gives a very believable premise that every layman can relate to. The movie tells the story of a common person and the visuals have been shot accordingly.