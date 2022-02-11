Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'A Thursday' Trailer: Five Takeaways From The Yami Gautam Film

The trailer of actress Yami Gautam Dhar's upcoming thriller 'A Thursday' was released on February 10. The movie is set for a digital release on February 17.

'A Thursday' Trailer: Five Takeaways From The Yami Gautam Film
Actress Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram - @yamigautam

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 11:02 pm

Actress Yami Gautam Dhar is back with a brand-new film ‘A Thursday’. The film's trailer released on February 10 and is set to be a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed ‘A Wednesday’, is being marketed as a suspenseful drama with thrilling thrills. The movie is directed by director Behzad Khambata. Apart from Dhar, the movie stars actors Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Karanvir Sharma and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Dhar's character, Naina, is introduced in the trailer as a schoolteacher who has kidnapped 16 students from her kindergarten school. She then makes a threatening phone call to the police department, claiming she wants to speak with the Prime Minister. She will shoot students in 'alphabetical order' if the police and the PM fail to meet her demands.

Related stories

Yami Gautam Opens Up On How She Fell In Love With Husband Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam Reveals How She Deals With Emotionally Draining Shoots

As 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Clocks Three Years, Yami Gautam Reminisces Shooting Days

Ever since the release of the trailer, many fans have expressed their excitement for the movie through Twitter. With the movie set for a digital release on February 17, here are takeaways from ‘A Thursday’s’ trailer.

Strong Performances

It is evident from the trailer that the actors in the film have possibly held on to their roles well. Dhar can be seen in a very different avatar as compared to her previous films. The trailer shows each character of the film in light and promises to its audience powerful and impactful performances. Kulkarni and Dhupia can be seen portraying strong characters as police officers, while Kapadia looked promising as the Prime Minister of the country

Suspense

Being a mystery thriller, audiences can expect suspense in the movie. The trailer also portrays that each character has a wall of lies around them. The trailer does not reveal much about the story but creates intrigue in the minds of the audiences on why Dhar’s character would take such a step and what her true intention are. 

Background Score

The trailer has a good background score to support the story which adds up to the mystery in the film’s plot. Being the second directorial of Khambata, it will be interesting to see how the director would play with the music in the movie.

Well-cut Trailer

One of the credits that the makers of the movie deserve is for presenting a very well-cut trailer. The trailer does not reveal too much or too little into the plot. It gives you glimpses of the story but refrains from revealing the backstory of the events. The characters of the movie have also been portrayed well in the film’s trailer with each character receiving its share of light.

Cinematography

The cinematography, as revealed in the trailer, looks appealing to the audiences. It gives a very believable premise that every layman can relate to. The movie tells the story of a common person and the visuals have been shot accordingly.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Yami Gautam A Thursday Trailer Release Bollywood Dimple Kapadia Neha Dhupia Atul Kulkarni India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Rob Liefeld Hints At ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ Leaks Being True

Rob Liefeld Hints At ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ Leaks Being True

Forbes Highest-Paid Entertainers 2022

Hijab Controversy: Bollywood Actresses Who’ve Sported Burqas Onscreen

Gauahar Khan Wants Her Name To Be In The List Of Good Actors

From Kangana Ranaut To Kamal Haasan: Seven Celebrities Who Commented On The Karnataka Hijab Controversy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri