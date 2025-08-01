Why Are Token Standards Like ERC-20 And ERC-721 Crucial For Blockchain Innovation?

In the ever-changing universe of blockchain technology, innovation is fueled not only by what the technology can do but by how effectively and uniformly it can be applied. Token standards such as ERC-20 and ERC-721 have emerged as cornerstones. These standards ensure that developers, platforms, and users work on a common platform, creating growth, scalability, and interoperability that might otherwise be fragmented and disorganized. But what are these crypto coins and tokens standards, and why are they so crucial to the explosive expansion of blockchain?