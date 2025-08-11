What Are The Challenges In Bringing Blockchain To Villages?

Blockchain technology is largely acclaimed as a revolution for recording, verifying, and exchanging data. From secure exchange to open governance, its application is gigantic. But the path of integrating blockchain into rural lives is not simple. While the metropolises already have startups experimenting with cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and decentralized finance, the situation is far from it in rural regions. In the case of Rural India and Crypto, the idea is thrilling but in its implementation poses issues that need to be carefully considered.