Is The Future A Secure Crypto Space?

What the Future Could Look Like

If things go on the way they have been, the future crypto landscape will be unrecognizable from the current landscape. Rather than being infested with scams and unpredictability, it can become a secure, regulated, and ubiquitous financial system. Picture a world where all crypto projects are subject to compulsory security audits, users possess universal digital IDs, and fraud discovery is as fast and seamless as credit card fraud warning systems.