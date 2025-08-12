How Will Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) Shape The Future Of Global Reserve Assets?

SDRs as a Future Pillar of Reserve Assets

The future role of SDRs as an international reserve asset will grow in a big way because of various important factors that are aligned with the new economic paradigm. To begin with, with the world economy tending to become increasingly multipolar and the emerging markets playing a more dominant role, there is more demand for an increasingly neutral and inclusive reserve asset. SDRs, with a basket of several currencies, are a level-headed substitute for dependence on the use of any one national currency. They thus constitute a very desirable instrument for nations seeking reserve diversification.