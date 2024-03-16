The 5 Best Panasonic ACs in India for (2024)

Our Top Picks
Panasonic air conditioners epitomise the brand's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation, enhancing energy efficiency, and prioritising user comfort. Over the years, Panasonic has solidified its position as a frontrunner in the air conditioning sector, offering a diverse array of models meticulously crafted to meet a wide spectrum of requirements.
Within their product lineup, the brand presents both split and window AC units, presenting consumers with the versatility to select the perfect fit for their living or working spaces. These units boast a plethora of advanced features, including cutting-edge air purification systems, effective dehumidification capabilities, and rapid cooling modes, all of which ensure a consistently comfortable indoor environment, even amidst the most challenging weather conditions.
Furthermore, Panasonic has engineered their ACs to operate with minimal noise, thereby mitigating disturbances while delivering optimal cooling performance. This emphasis on quiet operation underscores its commitment to enhancing user experience and satisfaction.
In acknowledgment of the burgeoning demand for Panasonic ACs, we have meticulously curated a comprehensive list of best ACs available in India.
Essential factors you should examine before making a purchase for a Panasonic AC
Room Size: Determine the size of the room where the AC will be installed. Panasonic provides ACs with varying cooling capacities suitable for different room sizes.
Energy Efficiency: Look for Panasonic AC models with high Energy Efficiency Ratios (EER) or Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratios (SEER) to ensure energy savings.
Inverter Technology: Consider opting for a Panasonic AC with inverter technology, as it provides more precise temperature control and greater energy efficiency compared to non-inverter models.
Type of AC: Decide whether you need a split AC or a window AC based on your installation requirements and preferences.
Features: Consider the features you need, such as air purification, dehumidification, sleep mode, and Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control.
Noise Levels: Check the noise levels of the AC unit, especially if you plan to install it in a bedroom or a quiet space.
Installation and Maintenance: Consider the ease of installation and maintenance requirements of the Panasonic AC model you choose.
How we picked them for you when curating the list
Product Research: We thoroughly researched Panasonic's extensive lineup of air conditioners, analysing specifications, features, and customer reviews to identify top-performing models.
User Feedback: We considered real-world feedback from users and experts, incorporating insights from customer reviews, forums, and industry publications to gauge overall satisfaction and performance.
Comparative Analysis: We conducted a comparative analysis of Panasonic ACs against competitors, benchmarking factors such as cooling capacity, energy efficiency, noise levels, and additional features to ensure they offer superior value.
Value Proposition: We assessed the overall value proposition offered by each Panasonic AC model, considering factors such as performance, features, energy savings, and affordability to ensure that you get the most bang for your buck.
Reliability and Brand Reputation: We took into account Panasonic's reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction, ensuring that the selected AC models are backed by a trusted brand known for quality and service.
Below is a list of best Panasonic ACs in India along with their price
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W) is a top-tier cooling solution for your home, boasting advanced features and state-of-the-art technology. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it delivers a cooling capacity of 17400 BTUs alongside a 5-star energy rating. Its True AI mode utilises sensors and artificial intelligence to optimise cooling based on room temperature, effectively conserving energy. The PM 0.1 Filter ensures the air in your home remains clean and healthy by eliminating dust particles. With its Wi-Fi connectivity, this AC offers convenient smart control options, including compatibility with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.
Specifications:
Price: 44,990 (MRP 63,400 29% Off)
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Wi-Fi Enabled: Yes
Cooling Power: 17400 BTUs
Filter Type: PM 0.1
Mode Options: 7-in-1 Convertible
Coil Material: Copper
Swing: 4 Way
Colour: White
Pros
Cons
Efficient cooling
Higher initial investment
Smart connectivity options
fan speed may be on the louder side
Healthy air purification
Energy-saving technology
Quiet operation
Easy maintenance
User’s Review: AC is very good, cools the room quickly. You can control it using your smartphone as well. AI mode is another excellent feature with many other things. Just be aware, you might need to pay approx Rs1500 at least, I had to pay Rs 2550, another customer had to pay Rs 5000+. It depends on your needs for the extra accessories. Love the AC. I'm using Daikin and Panasonic ACs, both are excellent.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling, smart features, and healthy air purification. With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and 1K purchases last month, it's a trusted choice for many.
The Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-SU12ZKYWA) is a smart and efficient cooling solution for small-sized rooms. With a 3-star energy rating and a cooling capacity of 11765 BTUs, this AC is designed to deliver optimal cooling performance while saving energy. It features True AI mode, which uses sensors and artificial intelligence to adjust cooling capacity and fan speed based on room temperature, ensuring efficient cooling. The PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter helps in removing dust particles, providing clean and healthy air. With Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, this AC offers convenience and smart control options.
Specifications:
Price: 32,990 (
MRP 48,10031% Off)
Capacity: 1 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Cooling Power: 11765 BTUs
Filter Type: PM 0.1
Compressor Warranty: 10 years
Connectivity: Wi-Fi enabled
Condenser Coil: Copper
Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive
Convertible Modes: 7-in-1
Smart Control: MirAie App, Alexa, Google Assistant
Pros
Cons
Efficient cooling performance
Makes a squeaky noise
Smart control via app and voice
Low maintenance with copper coil
Energy-saving with AI mode
Anti-corrosion technology enhances durability
Connects swiftly and effortlessly
User’s Review: The AC was very good and at a very competitive best price. The installation was seamless , just that the material cost along with the installation, I thought was a little more, but fine. The colling is too good, consumption is also impressively calibrated and display is good too. The compressor was also small and quite compact. I ordered additional hinges to rest it on the wall.
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.1-star rating on Amazon reflects its effectiveness and reliability, making it a worthwhile investment for cooling small rooms effectively and conveniently.
The Panasonic CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT is a 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC that offers cutting-edge cooling solutions through its innovative features and intelligent technology. Tailored for medium-sized rooms, it delivers a cooling capacity of 17230 BTUs with a 3-star energy rating. Featuring True AI mode and 7-in-1 convertible modes, this AC adapts its cooling performance based on room temperature, ensuring optimal efficiency. With its Wi-Fi connectivity, this AC offers convenient smart control options, including compatibility with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. The PM 0.1 Filter guarantees clean air by effectively removing dust particles, while the copper condenser coil ensures superior cooling with minimal maintenance.
Specifications:
Price: 36,990 (
MRP 55,40033% Off)
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Cooling Power: 17230 BTUs
Filter Type: PM 0.1
Compressor Warranty: 10 Years
App Compatibility: Yes
Colour: White
User’s Review: Overall, I am very happy with this AC, as it does its primary job of cooling very well. It is also quiet, sleek, and easy to use. The smart features are a nice bonus, and should only be considered if there isn't a price premium to pay over a normal one. If you are looking for a good AC with decent wifi functionality, then this is a good option.
Why it's worth buying: This Panasonic AC is worth buying for its energy efficiency, smart features, and effective cooling. Its popularity is evidenced by the 700+ recent purchases on Amazon, indicating high customer satisfaction and trust in the product.
The Panasonic CS/CU-NU24ZKY4W is a 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC, presenting cutting-edge cooling solutions enriched with advanced functionalities and intelligent mechanisms. Crafted to cater to larger rooms, it showcases a robust cooling capacity of 21155 BTUs coupled with an impressive 4-star energy efficiency rating.
Embracing True AI mode and 7-in-1 convertible modes, this AC dynamically adapts its cooling performance according to ambient temperature, ensuring optimal energy utilisation.
Its 4-way swing functionality guarantees uniform cooling distribution across the room, while the inclusion of a PM 0.1 Filter promises effective air purification by eradicating dust particles. Additionally, the copper condenser coil ensures superior cooling efficiency while demanding minimal maintenance efforts. Equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, this AC offers convenient smart control capabilities, seamlessly integrating with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant for enhanced user experience.
Specifications:
Price: 53,990 (
MRP 73,50026% Off)
Brand: Panasonic
Capacity: 2 Tons
Energy Rating: 4 Star
Cooling Power: 21155 BTUs
Special Features: Wi-Fi Enabled, True AI Mode
Dimensions: 23.5D x 107W x 29H cm
Air Circulation: 653 CFM
Condenser Coil: Copper
Filter Type: PM 0.1
Pros
Cons
Energy-saving inverter technology
Expensive
Easy control with Wi-Fi and app
May malfunction at ti
Effective air purification
Low maintenance copper condenser coil
Cools the room efficiently and effectively
Reliable performance and quality
User’s Review: It's a great product for the newer generation. Cooling capacity is awesome. It cools my 215 sq ft room within 5-7 minutes. Tons of features. You can easily operate it via phone. All you need is a wifi router in your room. Silent operations. Sufficient air flow. Energy efficient...
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its efficient cooling, smart features, and high customer satisfaction, with 61% of Amazon reviewers giving it 5 stars.
The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU12ZKY5W) is designed to provide advanced cooling solutions through its innovative features and intelligent technology. Ideal for small-sized rooms, this AC boasts a 5-star energy rating and a cooling power of 11772 BTUs. Featuring True AI mode and 7-in-1 convertible modes, this AC adjusts its cooling performance based on the room temperature, ensuring optimal efficiency. The 4-way swing feature helps maintain consistent cooling throughout the room. Additionally, the PM 0.1 Filter removes dust particles, ensuring clean air, while the copper condenser coil ensures better cooling with minimal maintenance. With Wi-Fi connectivity, this AC offers convenient smart control options. It is compatible with voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant, adding to its ease of use and convenience.
Specifications:
Price: 38,990 (
MRP 54,10028% Off)
Capacity: 1 Ton
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Cooling Power: 11772 BTUs
Special Feature: Wi-Fi Enabled
Filter: PM 0.1
Swing: 4 Way
Compressor: Copper
Pros
Cons
Durable copper condenser coil
Fan is little noisy
Quiet operation with 4-way swing
Easy temperature control
Low energy consumption
Compact design
Excellent performance
User’s Review: It's a great product for the newer generation. Cooling capacity is awesome. It cools my 215 sq ft room within 5-7 minutes. Tons of features. You can easily operate it via phone. All you need is a wifi router in your room. Silent operations. Sufficient air flow. Energy efficient...
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and being designated as an Amazon Choice product, this Panasonic AC is worth buying for its efficient cooling, smart features, and reliable performance, making it a trusted choice among customers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What's the difference between inverter and non-inverter ACs?
Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed to maintain consistent temperature levels, offering better energy efficiency and quieter operation compared to non-inverter ACs, which operate at fixed speeds.
How often should I clean my air conditioner's filters?
It's recommended to clean your air conditioner's filters every 2-4 weeks to maintain optimal airflow and ensure efficient cooling performance.
What's the ideal temperature setting for my AC?
The ideal temperature setting for comfort and energy efficiency is typically between 22-24 degrees Celsius, but preferences may vary based on individual comfort levels and environmental factors.
How can I improve the energy efficiency of my AC?
You can improve the energy efficiency of your air conditioner by regularly cleaning or replacing filters, sealing any air leaks around windows and doors, and using programmable thermostats to regulate temperature settings when needed.
Is it normal for my AC to produce water?
Yes, it's normal for air conditioners to produce condensation, which is usually drained away through a condensate drain line. However, excessive water leakage could indicate a problem that requires professional attention.
How often should I schedule maintenance for my AC?
It's recommended to schedule professional maintenance for your air conditioner at least once a year to ensure optimal performance, detect any potential issues early, and prolong the lifespan of your unit.
The Bottom Line
Understanding the nuances of air conditioner maintenance, operation, and troubleshooting can significantly enhance the longevity and efficiency of your cooling system. Opting for a model from our carefully curated list ensures access to top-rated, reliable products equipped with advanced features such as efficient cooling, smart connectivity, and user-friendly operation. By selecting from our recommended selection, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that you're investing in a high-quality air conditioner that meets your specific needs and delivers optimal performance for years to come.
