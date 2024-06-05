7 Best Face Moisturizers in 2024, Dermatologist Recommended

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out as the best face moisturizer with its oil-free formula infused with Prebiotic Thermal Water, Ceramide-3, and Niacinamide, providing up to 48-hour hydration while restoring the skin's barrier after just one hour, making it an excellent choice for all skin types.
Best for Dry Skin: , fortified with 4.5% Squalane and Glacial Glycoprotein, offers 72-hour hydration, effectively soothing and strengthening the skin's moisture barrier, making it ideal for those with dry or dehydrated skin seeking long-lasting nourishment and protection.
Best Budget: , enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides, delivers 24-hour hydration without a greasy feel, making it suitable for both face and body use, and its non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formula offers gentle yet effective moisturization at an affordable price point.
The will hydrate, nourish, and protect your skin, leaving it feeling soft, supple, and radiant. It helps to maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier, preventing dryness and flakiness, while also providing essential nutrients that promote a healthy complexion.
Different skin types have unique needs. If you have , you'll want a rich, hydrating formula to combat flakiness and tightness. need a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer that won't clog pores. For those with , a balanced moisturizer that hydrates without adding excess oil is key.
Including a moisturizer in your daily regimen is essential. It helps maintain the skin's natural barrier, preventing moisture loss and protecting against environmental damage. A good moisturizer can also enhance the effectiveness of other skincare products, ensuring they penetrate better and deliver optimal results.
So, if you're ready to enhance your skincare routine with the best face moisturizer tailored to your specific needs, dive into our expert recommendations and discover the ultimate products to keep your skin looking its best.
What to consider when looking for a face moisturizer
Skin Type: Determine your skin type (dry, oily, combination, sensitive) to choose a moisturizer tailored to its specific needs.
Ingredients: Look for moisturizers with beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid for hydration, antioxidants for protection, and peptides for anti-aging benefits.
Texture: Consider the texture of the moisturizer - whether you prefer lightweight lotions, rich creams, or gel-based formulas based on your skin's preferences and the season.
SPF Protection: If sun protection is a concern, opt for a moisturizer with built-in SPF to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.
Non-Comedogenic: Ensure the moisturizer is non-comedogenic to prevent clogged pores and breakouts, especially for oily or acne-prone skin.
Fragrance: If you have sensitive skin, choose fragrance-free or hypoallergenic moisturizers to minimize the risk of irritation.
Additional Benefits: Consider additional benefits like anti-aging properties, mattifying effects for oily skin, or soothing ingredients for sensitive skin.
Allergens: Check for potential allergens or irritants in the ingredients list, especially if you have known sensitivities or allergies.
How we selected them for you
Performance: We evaluated each moisturizer based on its ability to hydrate, nourish, and protect the skin, considering factors like ingredient effectiveness, texture, and absorption.
Clinical Studies: Products backed by clinical studies and scientific research were given preference to ensure proven results and efficacy.
Dermatologist Recommendations: We prioritized moisturizers recommended by dermatologists to ensure they meet professional standards for skin health and safety.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of the brands, choosing those known for their quality, consistency, and commitment to skincare innovation.
User Feedback: We analyzed customer reviews and testimonials to understand real-world performance and satisfaction levels from a diverse range of users.
Value for Money: We selected products that offer excellent value, balancing price with the quality and quantity of the moisturizer.
Below is a list of best face moisturizers for glowing skin
The La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer is an oil-free moisturizer that hydrates and restores healthy-looking skin. Formulated with ceramide-3, niacinamide, glycerin, and La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water, it repairs the skin’s protective barrier within an hour and provides up to 48-hour hydration.
This lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It is paraben-free, fragrance-free, and allergy-tested. Use morning and evening on the face and neck for all-day hydration without clogging pores. This face moisturizer ensures your skin stays soft, supple, and radiant.
Specifications:
Price: $23.99
Brand: La Roche-Posay
Volume: 2.5 fl oz
Age Range: Adult
Special Feature: SPF Protection
Key Ingredients: Ceramide-3, Niacinamide
Skin Types: All, including sensitive
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Provides long-lasting hydration
|
Slight tingling feeling initial
|
Repairs skin barrier effectively
|
May not absorb quickly
|
Lightweight and non greasy
|
Safe and gentle formula
User’s Reviews: "I absolutely love this moisturizer! I saw several reviews on YouTube by both dermatologists and beauty influencers who recommended, and they weren’t wrong! It absorbs easily in your skin and leaves your face hydrated and dewy and not at all greasy. Layers well under foundation too. I have been using it everyday and have noticed an improvement in the appearance of my skin."
Why it's worth buying: With over 60K purchases last month on Amazon and an impressive overall rating of 4.6 stars, it's evident that this moisturizer is worth buying for its proven effectiveness.
TATCHA's Water Cream is a lightweight, clarifying moisturizer designed to hydrate and refine pores, promoting smooth, balanced skin. Bursting upon application, it delivers nutrient-rich hydration without leaving a greasy residue.
Clinically proven to double skin moisture instantly, it's praised by celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin for its refreshing texture. With continued use, pores appear refined, and skin texture improves. Formulated with BHA-alternative and Hadasei-3, this oil-free cream tightens pores and boosts skin radiance.
Antioxidant-rich wild rose and heart leaf soothe and balance, ensuring healthy-looking skin. Suitable for all skin types, it's dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.
Specifications:
Price: $72
Brand: TATCHA
Texture: Water-Burst
Size: 2.1 ounces
Key Ingredients: BHA-Alternative, Hadasei-3
Skin Type: All types
Formulation: Oil-free
Cruelty-free: Yes
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Lightweight and absorbs quickly
|
Expensive
|
Refines pores and silky texture
|
Mild and faint smell
|
Brightens and give a healthy glow
User’s Reviews: "I’ve used a lot of moisturizers and this one by far tops every single one of them. It may come in a small case and cost is a bit on the higher side but a little goes a LONG way and it lasts a lot longer than you think it would. My face never looks or feels as good with any other product."
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because 78% of over 4,000 reviewers on Amazon gave it 5-star ratings, praising its instant hydration and pore-refining benefits.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream is a daily face gel moisturizer perfect for dry, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. This lightweight cream, infused with 92% snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, and betaine, provides long-lasting hydration and repairs irritated skin. It improves skin radiance, supports elasticity, and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles.
Suitable for all skin types, especially oily and dehydrated skin, this paraben-free, cruelty-free moisturizer boosts the skin's natural glow without leaving a greasy residue. Use with Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence for best results. Dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic, it's ideal for sensitive and aging skin.
Specifications:
Brand: COSRX
Volume: 100 Milliliters
Skin Type: All skin types
Formulation: Gel-type cream
Free From: Parabens, Sulfates
Key Ingredients: Snail Mucin, Hyaluronic Acid
pH Level: 5.5-6.5
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Plumps and smooths skin
|
Slightly sticky initially
|
Long-lasting hydration
|
Mild scent not liked by all
|
Soothes irritated skin
User’s Reviews: "I’m in the sun a lot, and i’m not big on sunscreen because i believe it’s poison and i would rather get the tan and vitamin D. With that said i do get dark spots from time to time, and have to use some kind of ceramides or serum to fade them. With this product, I don't have to think too much about it because it actually does reduce dark spots and scarring. It’s incredibly good at evening out your tone. I’ve seen results in the first 4 days of using it twice daily. It shrinks your pores like crazy too. Love it"
Why it's worth buying: Backed by over 37,000 reviews, this COSRX face cream earns an impressive 4.5-star rating, highlighting its efficacy in delivering healthy skin.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream provides 72-hour hydration, leaving skin soft, smooth, and nourished. Infused with 4.5% squalane and glacial glycoprotein, this lightweight cream strengthens the skin's moisture barrier, reduces redness, and infuses a calming sensation.
Ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin, it absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. Tested in both everyday and extreme environments, it balances the driest areas and helps repair the skin barrier within an hour.
Use daily after cleansing and toning for healthier-looking skin. This paraben-free formula includes sustainably sourced ingredients for a nourishing skincare routine.
Specifications:
Price: $67
Brand: Kiehl's
Volume: 125 Milliliters
Key Ingredients: Squalane, Glacial Glycoprotein
Texture: Lightweight Cream
Hydration: 72 Hours
Suitable For: All Skin Types
Special Feature: Fast Absorbing
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Strengthens skin barrier
|
Smell not be pleasant to all
|
Reduces redness effectively
|
Absorbs quickly
|
Lightweight and non-greasy
User’s Reviews: "I’ve used this moisturizer for close to 10 years now and it’s never caused any problems. I have very sensitive skin and even using it for the first time I didn’t have breakouts like I’ve experienced when I had tried with other moisturizer. It’s not really heavy and it rarely absorbs quickly depending on the needs of my skin. Kiehl’s has an exceptional product line, especially if you have sensitive skin. Their prices may seem a little high, but the quality you get from their products makes it all worth it, and their products smell so clean and fresh. I would highly recommend it for individuals with sensitive skin!"
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this face moisturizer offers 72-hour hydration and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier, making it an excellent choice for all skin types.
Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is a hydrating face moisturizer designed for very dry to dry combination skin. As Step 3 in Clinique’s dermatologist-developed 3-Step skincare system, it delivers 8-hour hydration, leaving skin soft and glowing. This iconic lotion strengthens the skin's moisture barrier, ensuring long-lasting hydration.
Key ingredients like sunflower seed cake, barley extract, cucumber fruit extract, and hyaluronic acid help improve skin resilience and moisture retention. Use twice daily on the face and neck for best results, following Clinique's Facial Soap and Clarifying Lotion. This lightweight formula absorbs quickly and keeps skin balanced and hydrated.
Specifications
Price: $46
Brand: Clinique
Volume: 200 ml
Skin Types: Dry, Combination
Hydration: 8 hours
Active Ingredients: Squalane, Hyaluronic Acid
Special Feature: Lightweight
Developed By: Dermatologist
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Strengthens moisture barrier
|
Not for oily skin
|
Absorbs quickly and easily
|
May cause breakouts
|
Leaves skin glowing
|
Improves skin resiliency
|
Minimize the appearance of skin imperfections
User’s Reviews: "I've tried a lot of moisturizers for my dry skin and this is one of the best. It keeps me hydrated all day long. My skin is soft, smooth, and moisturized. I can see why it's a cult classic. I also like that it's unscented and doesn't irritate my sensitive skin. And it's a very good value too!"
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its 85% 5-star rating from over 12,000 Amazon reviews, indicating widespread satisfaction and effectiveness.
Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Cream is a peptide-packed moisturizer crafted for both men and women. With a blend of growth factors, amino acids, and pygmy waterlily, it improves skin tone, texture, and firmness. The formula restores youthful-looking skin from the first application, reducing the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and sun damage while providing firmness and hydration.
The Signal Peptide Complex binds moisture to the skin, while Pygmy Waterlily Stem Cell Extract replenishes and soothes. Acetyl Glutamine strengthens the skin, and Soybean Folic Acid Ferment Extract maintains youthful elasticity. This cream delivers immediate improvement for healthier, revitalized skin.
Specifications:
Price: $69.96
Brand: Drunk Elephant
Active Ingredients: Peptides, Amino Acids
Size: 1.69 oz / 50 ml
Age Range: Adult
Texture: Cream
Special Feature: Travel Size
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Improves skin tone and texture
|
May feel heavy for oily skin
|
Boosts firmness and elasticity
|
Soothes and calms the skin
|
Reduces signs of sun damage
User’s Reviews: "I noticed a difference when using this even after applying just one time. I felt that this helped heal my skin barrier and it was very thick. There is a fragrance to it which I think can irritate some people. The container is pretty big and it’s pretty inexpensive compared to other Drunk Elephant products."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its transformative results and trusted reputation with 4.3-star ratings on Amazon.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a daily body and face moisturizer specifically formulated for dry skin. With hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and MVE technology, it provides 24-hour hydration, leaving skin feeling smooth and velvety without any greasy or sticky residue.
This gentle moisturizer is suitable for daily use on both face and body, including hands, and is accepted by the National Eczema Association. Developed with dermatologists, it is fragrance, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin.
Formulated with essential ceramides, it helps restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier, providing long-lasting hydration.
Specifications:
Price: $17
Brand: CeraVe
Volume: 19 Ounce
Texture: Rich, Velvety
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides
Fragrance: Fragrance-Free
Skin Type: Dry, Sensitive
Certification: NEA Seal of Acceptance
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Hydrates skin deeply
|
May feel heavy to some
|
Softens and improves skin’s texture
|
Texture may be too thick
|
No fragrance at all
|
Non greasy and non sticky
|
Sinks into the skin quickly
User’s Reviews: "This stuff is wonderful! It almost instantly absorbs into my face and body and has a matte finish, this was surprising as I have normal to oily skin. I appreciate its simple but very effective ingredients (I think ceramides are under appreciated). It really hydrates without being heavy since it absorbs into my skin without leaving any kind of film or grease, despite it having Petrolatum in it. I like the value for money and I would definitely buy it again and recommend it to others that are looking for a face and body moisturizer."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its deep hydration and gentle formula, it's a bestseller on Amazon with over 80K recent purchases last month.
When and how to apply a face moisturizer for optimal results
Apply moisturizer twice daily, after cleansing and toning.
Use gentle upward motions to massage the moisturizer into your skin.
Apply a pea-sized amount for the face, slightly more for the neck and décolletage.
Allow the moisturizer to absorb fully before applying makeup or sunscreen.
Choose a moisturizer suitable for your skin type (dry, oily, combination).
Consider using a moisturizer with SPF during the day for added sun protection.
Use a thicker moisturizer at night for deeper hydration while you sleep.
Don't forget to moisturize your neck and chest area as well.
Adjust your moisturizing routine based on seasonal changes and skin needs.
Consistency is key for optimal results, so make moisturizing a daily habit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the best moisturizer for the face?
The best face moisturizers often include ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, such as LA ROCHE POSAY Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer, Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, and Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+.
How long does it take to see results from using a face moisturizer?
Results from using a face moisturizer can vary depending on factors such as skin type and the specific product used. However, many people notice improvements in skin hydration and texture within a few days to a week of consistent use.
Is it necessary to use a separate moisturizer for the face and body?
While some moisturizers are designed specifically for the face, others can be used on both the face and body. However, facial skin may have different needs than the rest of the body, so using a specialized face moisturizer is often recommended.
Is it safe to use face moisturizer around the eyes?
Yes, many face moisturizers are formulated to be gentle enough for use around the delicate eye area. However, it's essential to choose a product specifically labeled as eye-safe to avoid irritation.
Can face moisturizer be used under makeup?
Yes, face moisturizers can be used under makeup as they provide a hydrating base, helping makeup glide on smoothly and preventing it from settling into fine lines or dry patches.
In conclusion
Finding the right face moisturizer is essential for maintaining healthy, hydrated skin. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can discover options tailored to various skin types and concerns, ensuring you find the perfect match for your needs. Investing in a quality face moisturizer not only helps to keep your skin hydrated and nourished but also contributes to a radiant and youthful complexion. Explore our selection of top-rated moisturizers to experience the transformative benefits for yourself and achieve your skincare goals effortlessly.
