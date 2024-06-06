10 Best Surge Protectors for 2024 | Experts reviewed

Our Top Picks

Best Overall : The Tripp Lite 12 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip stands out as the best surge protectors that offers extensive protection with 12 outlets, 2 USB ports, and a 4320 Joules surge protection rating, ensuring maximum safety for multiple devices across various settings.

Best for Homes : The Belkin Surge Protector Power Strip features 8 rotating outlets and 4 standard outlets, providing a total of 12 outlets with 4320 Joules of surge protection, perfect for home entertainment systems and household electronics.

Best for Offices : The Furman Power Conditioner (PST-8) is ideal for office use, providing advanced linear filtering and 8 outlets with 12,000 Joules of surge protection, ensuring clean power and safeguarding critical office equipment.

Best Budget: The NTONPOWER 15ft Extension Cord Surge Protector offers 10 outlets and 4 USB ports, with 1080 Joules of surge protection, making it an affordable and versatile choice for both home and office environments.

The best surge protectors offer more than just extra outlets, they safeguard your valuable electronics from unpredictable power surges, preserving their longevity and performance. Most homes are packed with an array of electronics, each vying for a spot on the nearest power strip.

It might seem manageable, but the risk of power surges—a sudden spike in electrical voltage—poses a real threat to your valuable devices. These surges, often caused by lightning strikes, power outages, or even issues with the electrical grid, can damage or destroy your electronics over time.

Beyond just providing extra outlets, these devices are essential for safeguarding your gadgets. They act as a buffer, absorbing the excess voltage and preventing it from reaching your equipment. This not only protects your investments but also ensures that your electronics continue to function smoothly and efficiently for years to come.

Furthermore, the best surge protectors offer additional features such as USB charging ports, smart outlets, and compatibility with various types of equipment. They come in different forms, from compact power strips for everyday use to heavy-duty models designed to safeguard entire home theatres or office setups.

We have listed the best surge protectors available for you below, so you can choose the perfect one to keep your electronics safe and your mind at ease.

Difference between power strips and surge protector

A power strip simply extends a single power outlet into multiple outlets, allowing you to plug in several devices. In contrast, a surge protector includes additional circuitry that shields your electronics from voltage spikes, protecting sensitive equipment like TVs, computers, and home appliances from potential damage.

What to consider when looking for a surge protector

Joule Rating: Higher joule ratings indicate better protection. Look for ratings of 1000 joules or more for effective surge protection.

Clamping Voltage : The lower the clamping voltage, the better the surge protector. Aim for a clamping voltage under 400V.

Number of Outlets : Ensure the surge protector has enough outlets to accommodate all your devices, with some offering USB ports for additional convenience.

Response Time : Faster response times (measured in nanoseconds) mean quicker protection from surges. Look for surge protectors with response times under 1 nanosecond.

Warranty and Protection Plan : Check the warranty duration and the terms of the equipment protection plan, which can cover repairs or replacements of damaged electronics.

Indicator Lights : Lights that show the surge protector is working properly and whether it’s still protecting your devices are valuable for peace of mind.

Build Quality : Opt for surge protectors with sturdy construction and reputable brands to ensure durability and reliability.

EMI/RFI Noise Filtering : Features that reduce electromagnetic and radio frequency interference can enhance your electronics’ performance.

Cord Length : Consider the length of the power cord to ensure it reaches your devices comfortably without clutter.

USB Ports : Surge protectors with built-in USB ports provide added convenience for charging smartphones, tablets, and other USB-powered devices.

Energy Monitoring : Some models offer energy monitoring features, allowing you to track power usage and save on electricity bills.

Size and Design: Choose a surge protector that fits your space and complements your setup, whether it's a slim, wall-mounted model or a traditional power strip.

How we selected them for you

Performance Evaluation : We assessed each surge protector’s performance based on critical factors like joule rating, clamping voltage, and response time to ensure optimal protection against power surges.

Comparison of Features : We compared the features of various models, weighing their pros and cons, such as the number of outlets, USB ports, EMI/RFI noise filtering, and energy monitoring capabilities.

Brand Reputation : We prioritised surge protectors from reputable brands known for quality and reliability, ensuring that you get a product from a trusted manufacturer.

User Reviews : We examined user reviews and feedback across multiple platforms to gauge real-world performance, common issues, and customer satisfaction.

Value for Money : We considered the cost versus benefits, ensuring that each selected surge protector offers excellent value for its price, balancing features, performance, and affordability.

Certifications and Compliance: We checked for necessary certifications like UL listing to confirm that the surge protectors meet safety standards and regulations.

Below is the comprehensive review of best surge protectors