July 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  China Mandates Negative Covid Test For Drivers Leaving Jiangsu Province As Cases Spike

China Mandates Negative Covid Test For Drivers Leaving Jiangsu Province As Cases Spike

The National Health Commission reported 48 new cases in Jiangsu over the previous 24 hours, bringing its total to 154 over recent days

Associated Press (AP) 28 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:12 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
China Mandates Negative Covid Test For Drivers Leaving Jiangsu Province As Cases Spike
China till now has administered more than 1.5 billion doses of vaccine
AP Photo/Andy Wong
China Mandates Negative Covid Test For Drivers Leaving Jiangsu Province As Cases Spike
outlookindia.com
2021-07-28T13:12:45+05:30
Also read

Drivers seeking to leave eastern China's Jiangsu province will have to show a negative coronavirus test taken in the last 48 hours or be forced to turn around, as infections in the province continue to rise.

The provincial transport department said Wednesday that 93 checkpoints have been set up on highways in the province, whose capital of Nanjing is the epicentre of China's latest outbreak. Drivers must remain in their vehicles and wear masks while health workers carry out the checks.

The National Health Commission reported 48 new cases in Jiangsu over the previous 24 hours, bringing its total to 154 over recent days. Authorities say the virus being transmitted is the highly contagious delta variant.

The virus continues to spread despite China having administered more than 1.5 billion doses of vaccine - exceeding the entire Chinese population of 1.4 billion.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Body Camera Video Shows Man Moving In Car Before Police Fatally Shot Him In Maryland

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Beijing Coronavirus Infection Outbreak Virus Highways and Roads Driver Mask Delta Variant Covid Highly Contagious Vaccine International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos