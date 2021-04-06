South Africa Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Match Live From Centurion

Fakhar Zaman's heroic 193 were the highlight of the 2nd ODI as hosts South Africa held out to level the ODI series 1-1 with a 17-run win over Pakistan on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The series has been much closer than it should have been because of both teams faltering at the crucial moments.

In the first ODI, Pakistan scrambled to a last-ball win, while in the second match, South Africa despite scoring 341, will consider themselves lucky to have won by 17 runs.

In the second ODI, Pakistan was 205-7 at one stage before Fakhar really got going, but ultimately finished on 324-9 chasing 342 to win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

South Africa batting did managed to click and their success in posting 342-run target was down to a thorough batting display. Oener Quinton de Kock made 80, while 92 runs came from new captain Temba Bavuma and half-centuries from Rassie van der Dussen (60) and David Miller (50 not out). Fans can except another thrilling contest between the two sides.

Match and telecast details

Match: 3rd of three ODI cricket matches between South Africa and Pakistan

Date: April 7 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 1:30 PM IST/ 10:00 AM Local

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Elsewhere...

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports Pakistan, and Geo Super (Geo TV)

South Africa: SuperSport

Playing XI from the 2nd ODI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Ankdile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.



Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf



Full Squads:

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.



Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (c), Imam-Ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir.

