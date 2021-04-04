Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: PAK Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First

South Africa will look to bounce back and keep the series alive by winning the second ODI against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on Sunday. This will be pink ball ODI. Pakistan had posted a narrow three-wicket win in the first match and a win here will help them clinch the series. The best news for the visitors was the form of their talisman and batting mainstay skipper Babar Azam, who made 103 hitting 17 fours. His knock set up Pakistan for the chase. Although Pakistan faltered but Faheem Ashraf was in hand to guide the team a nervy win. The tourists needed to scramble a run off the final ball to go 1-0 up in three match series. For South Africa’s newly appointed skipper Temba Bavuma the first match was a trial by fire and he will surely hope that the team performs better in the second outing under his command. The hosts will be playing in a different kit in the annual pink ODI, which raises money for the breast cancer awareness. South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in their first ODI in Centurion. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 2nd ODI cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan from the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg here

Live Scorecard | News | 1st ODI Match Report

13:21 PM IST: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both teams are unchanged.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Ankdile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.



Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine