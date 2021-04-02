Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: PAK Opt To Bowl First, Danish Aziz Makes His Debut

As Pakistan cricket team and its skipper Babar Azam search for consistency, their hosts South Africa start a new chapter under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma. The first ODI is part of ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, which serves as the qualifier for the World Cup 2023 in India. This will be 80th meeting in ODIs between the two sides and South Africa are leading the head-to-head count 50-28. Pakistan captain Azam has promised that his side will play fearless cricket. For hosts and the newly appointed captain Bavuma, it can be a trial by fire as many of the regular and experienced members of the squad like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje will leave the team to join their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) teams mid-series. South Africa will be hoping for a good start. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan here:

13:15 PM IST: Pakistan have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Ankdile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.



Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

