October 12, 2020
Live Cricket Scores, Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020: KKR Sweat Over Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Level on points, Royal Challengers Bangalore play Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday. Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs KKR here

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2020
Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik
2020-10-12T16:59:43+05:30

The big hitters in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have a gleam in their eyes when they step onto the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. The ground has shorter boundaries than Dubai and Abu Dhabi and the match between RCB and KKR could see some high scores. It will be a big test for the bowlers on either side and RCB probably have an edge here with Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini leading the attack. Comparatively, KKR's attack doesn't look all that settled. They have many bowling options available but the availability of Sunil Narine is under a cloud. Narine has been hauled up for chucking and could miss the entire tournament if he is 'caught' once more. His batting has been not that great. Andre Russell's availability is also a concern for KKR after the burly West Indian was injured while trying to save a boundary in the match against Kings XI Punjab. RCB have a 14-10 win-loss record against KKR. Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs KKR here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TALLY | NEWS)

