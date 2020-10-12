Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Sharjah

Level on points with four wins from six matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday evening. Both teams will try to win and retain their position in the top half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 table. RCB beat Chennai Super Kings convincingly by 37 runs while KKR managed to get past Kings XI Punjab by two runs. Going by form, Virat Kohli's RCB has looked the better side and their wins have been more emphatic. Kohli himself has been in form and his unbeaten 90 won him the Player of the Match award. The addition of Chris Morris has been a great move. The South African all-rounder took 3/19 in his first match of IPL 2020 and choked CSK's run chase. KKR's batting has revolved around their top half where youngster Shubman Gill has stood out. Skipper Dinesh Karthik scored his first fifty of the tournament against KXIP and he needs to keep that going. Andre Russel is a doubtful starter but KKR have enough big hitters to take advantage of Sharjah's short boundaries. Get live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of RCB vs KKR here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TALLY | NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine