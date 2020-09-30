IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: DC Skipper Shreyas Iyer Fined 12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate

September 30, 2020
Delhi Capitals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs to suffer their first defeat in IPL 2020 in three matches

PTI 30 September 2020
Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer became the second man to be fined in IPL 2020 for slow over-rate. Virat Kohli of RCB was the first
Courtesy: BCCI
2020-09-30T13:50:07+05:30

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has been slapped with a fine of Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Given that this was his first offence of the season, Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offence.

Last week, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was found guilty of his team maintaining a slow-over rate against Kings XI Punjab and was also fined Rs 12 lakh.

Iyer suffered his first defeat of the season as Delhi Capitals lost to Sunrisers by 15 runs at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday night.

Opener Jonny Bairstow's sublime fifty was complemented by a stellar bowling effort from spinner Rashid Khan as Sunrisers Hyderabad outplayed Delhi Capitals to open their account in the 13th edition of the league.

Chasing 163 to maintain a clean slate, Delhi were slow off the blocks and struggled to force the pace for a major part of their innings.

