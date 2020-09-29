Live, DC Vs SRH, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals Look For A Hattrick Of Wins

Delhi Capitals look a well-settled team going into their third IPL 2020 match on Tuesday. With wins against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, DC can complete a hattrick of victories if they beat Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi this evening. SRH have looked the weakest team in the competition so far. They have lost both their matches so far and languish at the bottom of the points tally. Over-dependence on skipper David Warner has been counterproductive and barring some solidity from Manish Pandey, the Hyderabad batting has been shaky. The addition of Wriddhiman Saha added some muscle to the batting in the last game vs Kolkata Knight Riders but the solidity of a Kane Williamson is missing. Hyderabad lead 9-6 in head-to-head record with Delhi Capitals. But this new-look Delhi Capitals have a 2-1 record against SRH and that includes a win in the eliminator of IPL 2019. Follow DC vs SRH live here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | NEWS)

