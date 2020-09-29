September 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live, DC Vs SRH, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals Look For A Hattrick Of Wins

Live, DC Vs SRH, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals Look For A Hattrick Of Wins

SunRisers Hyderabad look for their first win in IPL 2020 when they face Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Get live cricket score and live ball-by-ball commentary of DC vs SRH here

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live, DC Vs SRH, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals Look For A Hattrick Of Wins
A meeting of two teams with contrasting fortunes
Live, DC Vs SRH, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals Look For A Hattrick Of Wins
outlookindia.com
2020-09-29T17:27:18+05:30

Delhi Capitals look a well-settled team going into their third IPL 2020 match on Tuesday. With wins against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, DC can complete a hattrick of victories if they beat Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi this evening. SRH have looked the weakest team in the competition so far. They have lost both their matches so far and languish at the bottom of the points tally. Over-dependence on skipper David Warner has been counterproductive and barring some solidity from Manish Pandey, the Hyderabad batting has been shaky. The addition of Wriddhiman Saha added some muscle to the batting in the last game vs Kolkata Knight Riders but the solidity of a Kane Williamson is missing. Hyderabad lead 9-6 in head-to-head record with Delhi Capitals. But this new-look Delhi Capitals have a 2-1 record against SRH and that includes a win in the eliminator of IPL 2019. Follow DC vs SRH live here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Live Cricket Score, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary: Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau David Warner Shreyas Iyer Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 SunRisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Live Score Live Blog Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos