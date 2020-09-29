Live Cricket Score, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary: Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi

Delhi Capitals seek to continue to their impressive run in IPL 2020 when they face SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. DC are unbeaten in two matches and the 44-run win against Chennai Super Kings last Friday will give them a lot of confidence. While Delhi Capitals have looked a well-balanced outfit, the same can't be said about SunRisers Hyderabad, who have lost both their matches so far. SRH captain David Warner is yet to strike full form and except Manish Pandey, the top order has looked wobbly. Hyderabad will look for better contribution from the middle order if they have to match DC's batting depth. Delhi's batting has looked effective with Prithvi Shaw coming good against CSK. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have chipped in well and Marcus Stoinis is playing the all-rounder's role perfectly. But it is Delhi's bowling led by Kagiso Rabada that has done the real good work. SRH have to be mindful of DC's balanced attack if they have to score big runs. Follow live cricket score and live ball-by-ball commentary of DC vs SRH here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

