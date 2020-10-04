IPL 2020, KXIP Vs CSK: Shane Watson Hits Season's Biggest Six, 101m-Long Monster - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson finally found his touch by scoring a half-century to give the team a confident start to the chase against Kings XI Punjab during the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Sunday.

During his knock, the Aussie all-rounder also hit the season's biggest six, a 101 metre long maximum off Ravi Bishnoi in the ninth over.

Watch it here:

Earlier, KXIP skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first. Rahul led from the front by scoring 63 off 52 balls and helped set a target of 179 runs for Chennai.

