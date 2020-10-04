October 04, 2020
Corona
Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dubai: Live cricket scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary

At the bottom of the IPL 2020 table, Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings clash in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of KXIP vs CSK here

04 October 2020
Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dubai: Live cricket scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Redemption time for CSK and KXIP
Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dubai: Live cricket scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary
outlookindia.com
2020-10-04T14:18:05+05:30

Bottom-rankers Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab will look to redeem themselves in IPL 2020 when they meet in Dubai on Sunday evening. With identical three defeats and one win, CSK and KXIP still have a good chance to put their campaign back on course and MS Dhoni will be looking for a more professional performance from his teammates. It is ironic that the team which has the first two centurions of IPL 2020 --KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal --  are at the bottom of the table. KXIP's middle order has looked wobbly with Glen Maxwell yet to strike form and Nicholas Pooran running hot and cold. So the pressure on Rahul and Agarwal will remain against CSK. KXIP's bowling has looked sharp with Mohammad Shami leading the way with his pace and cutters. But Ravi Bishnoi's leg-spin is still not working and he will hope for a turn of fortunes against Chennai Super Kings. Get live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of KXIP vs CSK here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | CRICKET NEWS)

