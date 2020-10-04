October 04, 2020
Corona
Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dubai, Live Cricket Scores: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul Desperate For Win

Bottom rankers Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings clash in Dubai. Both teams are on identical 2 points from four matches in IPL 2020. Follow KXIP vs CSK live here

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2020
KL Rahul and MS Dhoni
outlookindia.com
2020-10-04T14:17:38+05:30

MS Dhoni will look for a more professional performance from his Chennai Super Kings teammates in their IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday evening. Very few things have gone right for CSK so far in the tournament and the three defeats on the trot after the win against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi tells everything. Dhoni has trusted his senior players like Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav but it's time that they pay back with some solid runs in the middle. Faf du Plessis has been CSK's lone bright spot with his consistent batting and safe hands. Dhoni has floated around in the batting order and his fine partnership with Ravindra Jadeja in a losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 2 was some positive for CSK. KXIP have done everything but win matches. In KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, they have two centurions but somehow the wins have not come. A super over defeat against Delhi Capitals and a shock loss against Rajasthan Royals after scoring a record 223 have really hurt Kings XI Punjab. Get live cricket sores of KXIP vs CSK here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | CRICKET NEWS)

Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dubai: Live cricket scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Outlook Videos