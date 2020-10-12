Cricket Live Streaming Of SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings - Where To Watch IPL 2020 Live

In the lower half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 table, former champions SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have to look for full points in every game from here on. SRH won the first leg encounter in Dubai by 7 runs. Watch live streaming of SRH vs CSK online on Tuesday. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE & RESULTS | CRICKET NEWS)



The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch SRH vs CSK live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

There is not much to chose between SRH and CSK. But MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have never looked so much out of sorts with just two wins from seven games. David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad are a tad better -- three wins from seven games.

In terms of team composition, CSK has loads of experience. SRH rode their talented juniors when they defeated CSK by seven runs in Dubai on October 2. Priyam Garg's sparkling half-century and his partnership with Abhishek Sharma helped Sunrisers achieve a decent total -- 164 for five. A top order batting failure did CSK in. Dhoni scored 47 not out and Ravindra Jadeja gifted his wicket after scoring 50 but these were not good enough.

CSK continue to believe in their experienced team members like Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson. It's time to put their acts together. Watch SRH vs CSK live.

