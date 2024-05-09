Football

Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics

Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate with two late Joselu goals turning the game after Alphonso Davies’s opener at the Bernabeu. Borussia Dortmund await the Spaniards in the final after they beat Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. Joselu, formerly of Stoke City, became Real Madrid's hero with a stunning late double, securing a 2-1 comeback win over Bayern Munich. This victory propelled Real Madrid to the Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline. Controversy erupted late in the game as Bayern were denied what seemed to be a clear equalizer deep into stoppage time. Matthijs De Ligt scored on the half-volley, but referee Szymon Marciniak had already blown for offside. Replays later suggested that Bayern's attackers in the move may have actually been onside. The remarkable and classic comeback by Real Madrid sets up a final clash against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 2. This outcome also means that England captain Kane ends his first season at Bayern without a trophy.