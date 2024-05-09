Football

Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics

Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate with two late Joselu goals turning the game after Alphonso Davies’s opener at the Bernabeu. Borussia Dortmund await the Spaniards in the final after they beat Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. Joselu, formerly of Stoke City, became Real Madrid's hero with a stunning late double, securing a 2-1 comeback win over Bayern Munich. This victory propelled Real Madrid to the Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline. Controversy erupted late in the game as Bayern were denied what seemed to be a clear equalizer deep into stoppage time. Matthijs De Ligt scored on the half-volley, but referee Szymon Marciniak had already blown for offside. Replays later suggested that Bayern's attackers in the move may have actually been onside. The remarkable and classic comeback by Real Madrid sets up a final clash against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 2. This outcome also means that England captain Kane ends his first season at Bayern without a trophy.

Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Real Madrid's Joselu celebrates after winning the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

1/10
Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid won 2-1
Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid won 2-1 | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2/10
Real Madrids Vinicius Junior celebrates victory
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates victory | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates with his supporters after winning the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

3/10
Real Madrids coach Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts after winning the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

4/10
Luka Modric celebrates Semifinal win
Luka Modric celebrates Semifinal win | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates after winning the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

5/10
Bayerns Thomas Mueller
Bayern's Thomas Mueller | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Bayern's Thomas Mueller, centre, reacts with referee during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

6/10
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, duels with Dani Carvajal
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, duels with Dani Carvajal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, left, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

7/10
Real Madrids Joselu celebrates teams second goal
Real Madrid's Joselu celebrates team's second goal | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Real Madrid's Joselu, covered by his teammates, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

8/10
Harry Kane fights with Ferland Mendy
Harry Kane fights with Ferland Mendy | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Bayern's Harry Kane, right, is challenged by Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

9/10
Madrids Joselu scores opening goal
Madrid's Joselu scores opening goal | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Real Madrid's Joselu scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

10/10
Bayerns Alphonso Davies celebrates first goal
Bayern's Alphonso Davies celebrates first goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Bayern's Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

