Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics

Real Madrid's Joselu celebrates after winning the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates with his supporters after winning the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts after winning the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates after winning the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Bayern's Thomas Mueller, centre, reacts with referee during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, left, fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Joselu, covered by his teammates, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Bayern's Harry Kane, right, is challenged by Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Joselu scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Bayern's Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.