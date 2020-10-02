Chennai Super Kings Vs SunRisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Score, Dubai: Bounce Back Time For MS Dhoni's Men

For a team that has traditionally been good starters, it is rather unusual to find Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table. But then CSK have enough time to bounce back and that could start today in Dubai against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who won their last match against Delhi Capitals but find themselves in the bottom half of the standings in IPL 2020. CSK have a healthy 9-3 win-loss record against SRH but MS Dhoni will not bank on this piece of statistics especially when his openers -- Shane Watson and Muraji Vijay -- have misfired in three games and except for Faf du Plessis, nobody has been overwhelmingly convincing. Ambati Rayudu's availability gives CSK fresh hope. Rayudu was injured after a fine knock against Mumbai Indian in the opener in Abu Dhabi. Hyderabad looked good in beating Delhi Capitals in their last match. Kane Williamson's inclusion has given skipper David Warner some relief and the Kiwi's calming influence has bolstered the SRH middle-order. But it is the magical wrist of Rashid Khan that CSK have to be wary about. The Afghan's repertoire of skills make him one of the best in the business and Rashid Khan loves big match challenges. So watch this space for live cricket score and live ball by ball commentary of CSK vs SRH here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TALLY | NEWS)

