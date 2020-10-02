Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings Vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Dubai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to arrest their losing streak while SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to protect their winning momentum when they clash in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Friday night. For a team like CSK, who have been good starters, two losses in three matches is something unusual but MS Dhoni's team is still struggling to find a winning combination. Dhoni has done his job with the bat lower down in the order but the top half has been a flop. Except for Faf du Plessis, the rest of the batting, especially the openers, has been unconvincing. With Ambati Rayudu available for selection, CSK will like to use his skills up the order where Murali Vijay has struggled and young Ruturak Gaikwad is yet to find his feet in IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad won their last match against Delhi Capitals. Kane Williamson's inclusion had a calming influence and David Warner stroked the ball better. But it was the magic wrist of Rashid Khan that did DC in. The Afghan is a big match player and CSK will have to treat him with a lot of respect. Get live cricket score and live ball by ball commentary of CSK vs SRH here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

