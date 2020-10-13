SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Dubai

October 13, 2020
Corona
SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings in Round 1 of IPL 2020. Can CSK strike back in Dubai Tuesday night? Get live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of SRH vs CSK here

Outlook Web Bureau 13 October 2020
The return leg starts with SRH vs CSK clash
2020-10-13T16:37:19+05:30

Chennai Super Kings mission comeback starts Tuesday with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, CSK's experienced stalwarts will have to make themselves count and as skipper MS Dhoni said, plug the many holes in the rocking Chennai boat. With players like Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis, Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK is perhaps the most experienced team in IPL but the results so far have told a different story. With just two wins from seven matches, Chennai are languishing at No. 7 and must beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday to keep playoff hopes alive. SRH have run hot and cold with three wins from seven matches and still have several issues to address. SRH beat CSK in the first round by seven runs. Get live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of SRH vs CSK here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TALLY | NEWS)

