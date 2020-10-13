Live Cricket Scores, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020: Mission Comeback Starts For SRH, CSK

MS Dhoni compared his Chennai Super Kings team to a boat with holes. Such has been the frustration of Captain Cool in this IPL 2020. Yet to find a winning formula, CSK have either batted poorly or leaked runs in the final overs. Dhoni still hasn't found the confidence to bat at a fixed position. Against SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday, CSK face a must-win situation. The three-time champions have just two wins to show from seven games and must lift themselves up at this stage of the tournament. It is a similar story for SunRisers Hyderabad. David Warner's team has one extra win from seven games but SRH also haven't played to their potential. Warner will back his young side after Round 1 against CSK ended in a seven-run for the Hyderabad. Follow live cricket scores and ball by ball commentary of SRH vs CSK ere. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TALLY | NEWS)

