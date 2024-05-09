Naomi Osaka Marks Italian Open Return With First-Round Win - In Pics

Japan's Naomi Osaka walks on the court during her match against France's Clara Borel at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to France's Clara Borel during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Advertisement
France's Clara Borel returns the ball to Japan's Naomi Osaka during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Advertisement
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves the ball to France's Clara Borel during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
France's Clara Borel returns the ball to Japan's Naomi Osaka during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Advertisement
Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to France's Clara Borel during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Advertisement
Japan's Naomi Osaka waits to receive the ball during her match against France's Clara Borel at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.
Advertisement
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, pauses at the end of a game during her match against France's Clara Borel at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.