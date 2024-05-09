Tennis

Naomi Osaka Marks Italian Open Return With First-Round Win - In Pics

Naomi Osaka secured a straight-sets victory against France's Clara Burel in the first round of the Italian Open, marking her return to the tournament for the first time since 2021. Osaka, the former world number one, triumphed with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 win over Burel, who holds the 45th position in the world rankings. This victory marked Osaka's first win against a top-50 opponent on clay since defeating Victoria Azarenka at the French Open in 2019. The 26-year-old, who welcomed her first daughter last year, is set to face 19th seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the second round on Thursday.

Italian Open Tennis: Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Japan's Naomi Osaka walks on the court during her match against France's Clara Borel at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

1/7
Italian Open 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel
Italian Open 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Clara Burel | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to France's Clara Borel during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

2/7
Clara Burel
Clara Burel | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

France's Clara Borel returns the ball to Japan's Naomi Osaka during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

3/7
Naomi Osaka serves to Clara Borel
Naomi Osaka serves to Clara Borel | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves the ball to France's Clara Borel during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

4/7
Clara Borel returns to Naomi Osaka
Clara Borel returns to Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

France's Clara Borel returns the ball to Japan's Naomi Osaka during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

5/7
Japans Naomi Osaka
Japan's Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to France's Clara Borel during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

6/7
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Japan's Naomi Osaka waits to receive the ball during her match against France's Clara Borel at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

7/7
Italian Open tennis tournament
Italian Open tennis tournament | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, pauses at the end of a game during her match against France's Clara Borel at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome.

