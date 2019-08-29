﻿
Major Blaze In Telangana Express, No Casualties

Due to heavy smoke, movement on the track has also been stopped.

IANS 29 August 2019
Fire in brake binding of Telangana Express was detected Thursday morning near Asoti-Ballabgarh in Haryana.
ANI/Twitter
2019-08-29T12:39:19+0530

A major fire broke out in the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express at a station in Haryana on Thursday, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported yet. 

The blaze in the train was reported at the Asaoti station around 7.43 a.m. in train no. 12723, following which several fire tenders were rushed, a senior railway official said.

The train had passed Asaoti station but it had to be stopped between Asaoti and Ballabgarh. Due to heavy smoke, movement on the track has also been stopped, the official added.

The fire broke out from the brake binding of the wheels of the 9th coach, the official said.

