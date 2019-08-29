Major Blaze In Telangana Express, No Casualties

A major fire broke out in the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express at a station in Haryana on Thursday, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported yet.

The blaze in the train was reported at the Asaoti station around 7.43 a.m. in train no. 12723, following which several fire tenders were rushed, a senior railway official said.

The train had passed Asaoti station but it had to be stopped between Asaoti and Ballabgarh. Due to heavy smoke, movement on the track has also been stopped, the official added.

The fire broke out from the brake binding of the wheels of the 9th coach, the official said.