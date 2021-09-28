Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

According to latest Congressional Research Service report, among the foreign terror groups in Pakistan, five groups including LeT and Jaish are India centric.

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report
12 foreign terrorist organizations operational in Pakistan: Report.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T08:52:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 8:52 am

At least 12 groups designated as ‘foreign terrorist organistains’ in Pakistan, five of the groups are India centric including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to a latest Congressional report on terrorism.

The US officials have identified Pakistan as a base of operations or target for numerous armed and non state militant groups, some of which have existed since the 1980s, the independent Congressional Research Service (CRS) said in the report.

The report released by the bipartisan research wing of US Congress on the eve of the historic Quad summit here last week, said that these groups operating in Pakistan can be broadly categorised into five types -- globally-oriented, Afghanistan oriented, India- and Kashmir-oriented, domestically oriented, and Sectarian (anti-Shia).

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) was formed in the late 1980s in Pakistan and designated as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) in 2001.

“LET was responsible for major 2008 attacks in Mumbai, India, as well as numerous other high-profile attacks,” the CRS said.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) was founded in 2000 by Kashmiri militant leader Masood Azhar and was designated as an FTO in 2001. Along with LET, it was responsible for the 2001 attack on the Indian parliament, among other attacks, it said.

Harakat-ul Jihad Islami (HUJI) was formed in 1980 in Afghanistan to fight the Soviet army and was designated as an FTO in 2010. After 1989, it redirected its efforts toward India, although it did supply fighters to the Afghan Taliban.

“With an unknown strength, HUJI today operates in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India, and seeks annexation of Kashmir into Pakistan,” the report said, adding that HUM was designated as an FTO in 1997 and operates mainly from Pak-Occupied Kashmir and from some Pakistani cities.

Finally, Hizb-ul Mujahideen (HM) was formed in 1989— reportedly as the militant wing of Pakistan’s largest Islamist political party—and designated as an FTO in 2017. It is one of the largest and oldest militant groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among other terrorist groups operating from Pakistan are Al Qaeda, CRS said, adding that it has operated primarily from the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas and in the megacity of Karachi, as well as in Afghanistan. It has since 2011 been led by Ayman al-Zawahiri and reportedly maintains supportive ties with many of the groups inside the country.

CRS said according to the US State Department’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2019, Pakistan has “continued to serve as a safe haven for certain regionally focused terrorist groups,” and has “allowed groups targeting Afghanistan ... as well as groups targeting India ...to operate from its territory”.

The Department also noted “modest steps” taken by Pakistan’s government to counter terrorism financing and to “restrain” some India-focused militant groups following an early 2019 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

It assessed, however, that “Islamabad has yet to take decisive actions against India- and Afghanistan-focused militants,” and that “progress on the most difficult aspects of its 2015 National Action Plan to counter terrorism remains unfulfilled—specifically its pledge to dismantle all terrorist organisations without delay and discrimination”.

On the topic of “terrorist safe havens,” the Department concluded that Pakistan’s government and military “acted inconsistently with respect to terrorist safe havens throughout the country. Authorities did not take sufficient action to stop certain terrorist groups and individuals from openly operating in the country”.

Other terrorist groups inside Pakistan are Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent(AQIS), Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP or IS-K); the Afghan Taliban, the Haqqani network, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Jundallah (aka Jaysh al-Adl), Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LEJ).

CRS reports are not an official report of the US Congress. Independent experts prepare these reports at periodic interval for the US lawmakers to take informed decisions. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Masood Azhar Ayman al-Zawahiri Washington Pakistan Terrorists Terrorist Activities Lashkar-e-Taiba Jaish-e-Mohammad Afghanistan India Kashmir Quad Nations HuJI - HuJI(B) Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Al Qaeda Islamic State militant group Taliban Bangladesh Indo-Pak-USA US National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Sarbananda Sonowal Resigns From Assam Assembly As EC Announces Dates For By-Polls

Sarbananda Sonowal Resigns From Assam Assembly As EC Announces Dates For By-Polls

Kerala Farmer Fires At Tribal Couple Using Air Gun For Grazing Cattle On His Farmland

J&K: One Pakistani Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

UP: Muslim Artist Playing Lord Ram In Ramlila Gets Threats To Be Excommunicated

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Pradesh Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Covid-19

K'taka Govt Is Seriously Considering Bringing In Law Against Religious Conversion: CM Basavaraj Bommai

West Bengal Police Registers FIR Over Alleged Assault On BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Cabinet Allocation: CM Keeps Vigilance, Power, Mining; Deputy CM Randhawa Gets Home

Punjab Cabinet Allocation: CM Keeps Vigilance, Power, Mining; Deputy CM Randhawa Gets Home

West Bengal Mulls Lateral Entry In Bureaucracy, Similar To Centre’s Move

West Bengal Mulls Lateral Entry In Bureaucracy, Similar To Centre’s Move

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar To Get First Brain Bank Of Eastern Asia, Receives Funding

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar To Get First Brain Bank Of Eastern Asia, Receives Funding

Himachal Bypoll: A Litmus Test For CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP's Mission Repeat 2022

Himachal Bypoll: A Litmus Test For CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP's Mission Repeat 2022

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Harish Manav / The announcement came days after Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

Naseer Ganai / The Army said Pakistan Army’s connivance in abetting infiltration continues as it is difficult to attempt crossing the Line of Control without the active support of local Pakistan military commanders.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Ashwani Sharma / Using digital gateways and portals, a group of young apple producers from Himachal Pradesh are selling fresh, nutritious and natural apple varieties directly to buyers without middlemen.

Advertisement