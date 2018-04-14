8-Year-Old's Throat Pierced With Cane In Maharashtra For Failing To Solve Math Problem

An eight-year-old boy has been admitted to ICU in Pune hospital after being thrashed by his teacher for failing to solve a question in the mathematics paper.

The victim Rohan Janjire, who studies in Class II at Zila Parishad school in Pimplewadi was allegedly thrashed by his teacher Chandrakant Shinde for failing to solve the question in the mathematics paper.

According to reports, the harrowing incident took place on April 10 after which the boy's wind-pipe and food-pipe got damaged rendering the child speechless.

The family got to know about the incident after the child vomited at home and blood oozed of out of his mouth.

"His situation is still serious and he is not able to eat anything. At present, he is survived by providing an artificial oxygen and is kept in ICU. He is not allowed to eat anything as the throat injury is very serious and he can not even speak unless he is recovered", Dr Murarji Ghadge told ANI.

An FIR has been registered against the teacher at the Karjat police station.

According to reports, the accused has been booked on charges of assault but has not yet been arrested. "We are monitoring the student's condition. After we record his statement, and if required, the charges may be enhanced," a police official told news agency IANS.

The incident comes days after a four-year-old nursery student was thrashed in Hyderabad for not paying the school fee. The child's back was allegedly struck repeatedly with a hard object resulting in bruises. The skin on his calf muscles also were seen having long, slightly swollen lines due to the beating he received.

(With ANI and IANS Inputs)