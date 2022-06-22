Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Wollman Rink At Central Park Is All Set For Immersive Roller-Disco Experience

Theatrical performances directed by Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer, dance floor, interactive immersive sessions, live roller-coaster shows, local DJs and more events are up on its sleeve

DiscOasis at Central Park provides an immersive and fun-filled skating with disco experience Constellation Immersive & David Korins

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 7:07 pm

Missing the disco era? Say bye to disco nostalgia and fasten your seatbelt for this epic ride. DiscOasis at Central Park’s Wollman Rink provides an immersive and fun-filled skating with disco experience. A picturesque view of the Manhattan skyline, skaters swinging to New York City DJ and hip hop radio host Funk Flex, marks the perfect evening. DiscOasis is open daily in the morning from 10 AM to 4.30 PM and in the evening from 5 PM to 10 PM.

Skaters are in for a ride! Theatrical performances directed by Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer, dance floor, interactive immersive sessions, live roller-coaster shows, local DJs and more events are up on the sleeve. Food and beverage will also be available.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to a report, Constellation Immersive in collaboration with Live Nation and Los Angeles Media Fund, described the experience as,” a glittering, theatrical and distinctly New York immersive roller disco.”

Geoff Gordon, Live Nation’s Regional President Northeast, said in an interview,” Disco started here in the heart of New York City, inspiring a movement and celebration of inclusiveness, love, and beauty. The DiscOasis immersive experience, which drew record crowds last summer in Los Angeles, will recreate that magic and bring Disco home to New York City.”

As per a report, Thao Nguyen, CEO of Constellation Immersive said,” The DiscOasis was created as a movement to celebrate community, inclusivity, and positivity. We’re tapping New York City’s rich history — both as the birthplace of disco and its longtime connection to the urban roller-skating experience — providing an ideal and unique opportunity to gather again.”

For more information on DiscOasis, click on the link here.

