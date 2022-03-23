Where The Sea's Like Liquid Sapphire

It was 5:30 am. The sky and sea seemed to embrace each other and the nearby lush-green hillocks stood witness to this spectacle. It felt straight out of a magical realism novel. At that moment, I knew that Gokarna was about to bring lots of adventure and magic into my life. Our homestay faced the main beach adding an out-of-the-world ambience to our stay. It was our first day and we quickly hit the beach to witness the sun rise up in the sky. After having a delicious south Indian breakfast at Pai Hotel, we hired two wheelers and began our journey traversing this wondrous place. We drove through roads which ran parallel to mountains and coconut trees. That day, it seemed like the clouds were dancing in the sky.

The road leading to Yana Caves Diksha Iyer

From the base, we trekked through green pathways and mini waterfalls that came our way. We had to be cautious about honeybees and leeches that greeted us on our way to the caves. Flights of raggedy stairs led us to the caves. Soon we could see massive rocks hiding behind the trees and were welcomed by the magnificent black rocks of the Yana Caves. Our experience was enhanced when we were blessed with rain. The rugged landscape now revealed nature in its grandeur. The Yana Caves have great mythological stories embedded in its mighty stones.

We headed back on our bikes and spent the evening looking at the sky and sea play out in different shades of blue. As dusk began to block out the landscape, the waters started sparkling in the moonlight. It was just six of us lost in the magic of the sea. Along with its natural charm, Gokarna also has stories in every corner. Next day, we visited the ancient Mahabaleshwar temple and strolled around the colorful market area.

Before reaching the station the next day, we made a stop at Kudle Beach where we watched the waves crash into the rocks while we sipped our chilled beer. The tall coconut trees stood out as a silhouette against the sky. The crux of the biscuit was when we caught an aerial view of the tranquil Om Beach. The sea was like liquid sapphire. On our two-day trip, we captured some of nature’s most majestic and beautiful moments.

I have always been fascinated by beaches. There is something about the sea which keeps getting me back to its shores. Maybe, it’s the sound of the ocean or the mischievousness of the waves. To me, Gokarna is not just a place, it is a map of what heaven perhaps is.

My Tips:

Hiring a two-wheeler makes it very convenient to travel around the place. There are only a few private tourist vehicles or autos available in town. You can hire two wheelers to get around or look out for public transport in Gokarna market near the Mahabaleshwar temple.

We stayed at Poornima Beach Resort, a budget-friendly option with the best views.

Do spend some time at the shacks at Kudle Beach.

Even though we couldn’t get time for a beach trek, it is highly recommended.

If you have more time, do make an excursion to Murudeshwar temple and Jog Falls.

Other places to check out in Gokarna are: Half Moon Beach, Paradise Beach, Mirjan Fort and Nirvana Beach.

This article is a submission by one of our readers, and part of our series #OTReadersWrite. If you are interested in submitting an article, write to us at letters@outlookindia.com